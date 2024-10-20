Entertainment

Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Taylor Swift unveiled another new look during her second Miami Eras Tour concert on Saturday, October 19

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024


Taylor Swift’s last leg of the Eras Tour is full of surprises!

During her second Miami Eras Tour concert on Saturday, October 19, the Grammy winner singer unveiled another new two-toned outfit during the surprise songs portion of the show, like she did on Friday.

The sparkling purple and blue gown, with a plunging neckline has a similar cut to the previous night's dress.

Before kicking off acoustic set with a mashup of Should've Said No from her 2006 album Taylor Swift and I Did Something Bad from 2017's Reputation, she shared her delight at the crowd’s response to the brand-new stage outfit.

“Miami welcome to the acoustic section,” Swift said picking up her guitar.

She continued, “I think we have a most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to. Cause this is a brand-new dress I’ve never worn before, and you’ve noticed.”

The crowd cheered on as she held up the skirt of her dress, adding, “That’s really fun, that makes me happy.”

Swift then started the performance as te shimmer on her dress caught every light from the stadium.

On Friday, Taylor Swift debuted another new shimmering black and gold Roberto Cavalli catsuit Eras Tour outfit during the Reputation section of the concert.

Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame

Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature

Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?

Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Zendaya graces Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in BOLD Bob Mackie dress
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Sabrina Carpenter drops sweet snaps ahead of Raleigh concert: SEE
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Taylor Swift gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Miami show
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown