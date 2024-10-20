Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH

Taylor Swift’s last leg of the Eras Tour is full of surprises!
During her second Miami Eras Tour concert on Saturday, October 19, the Grammy winner singer unveiled another new two-toned outfit during the surprise songs portion of the show, like she did on Friday.
The sparkling purple and blue gown, with a plunging neckline has a similar cut to the previous night's dress.
Before kicking off acoustic set with a mashup of Should've Said No from her 2006 album Taylor Swift and I Did Something Bad from 2017's Reputation, she shared her delight at the crowd’s response to the brand-new stage outfit.
“Miami welcome to the acoustic section,” Swift said picking up her guitar.
She continued, “I think we have a most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to. Cause this is a brand-new dress I’ve never worn before, and you’ve noticed.”
The crowd cheered on as she held up the skirt of her dress, adding, “That’s really fun, that makes me happy.”
Swift then started the performance as te shimmer on her dress caught every light from the stadium.
On Friday, Taylor Swift debuted another new shimmering black and gold Roberto Cavalli catsuit Eras Tour outfit during the Reputation section of the concert.