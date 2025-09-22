Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show 

Howard Stern is protesting against Disney's latest decision to drop his longtime pal, Jimmy Kimmel, during his live show.
The 71-year-old legendary radio host announced during his popular show on SiriusXM, on Monday, September 22, that he is cancelling his subscription to Disney+ after their headline-grabbing decision against his beloved friend.
"Someone’s gotta step up and be f*cking saying, ‘Hey, enough, we’re not gonna bow.’ Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning, I’m cancelling my Disney+. I’m trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they’re doing with Jimmy," Stern told his listeners.
He continued, "I just asked him how he was doing personally," before adding that he did not ask Kimmel about his return to the show.
The critically acclaimed broadcaster further said that it is unfortunate for ABC as well, which might not be in a position to cancel their primetime host over their remarks, saying, "I feel for them too in this."
This support from Howard Stren followed ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel from Disney after his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, September 17.
Since then, several A-listers stepped forward to support Jimmy Kimmel during this challenging phase of his career.