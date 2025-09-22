Home / Entertainment

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show

Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk's comments during last week’s show

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show
Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show 

Howard Stern is protesting against Disney's latest decision to drop his longtime pal, Jimmy Kimmel, during his live show.

The 71-year-old legendary radio host announced during his popular show on SiriusXM, on Monday, September 22, that he is cancelling his subscription to Disney+ after their headline-grabbing decision against his beloved friend.

"Someone’s gotta step up and be f*cking saying, ‘Hey, enough, we’re not gonna bow.’ Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning, I’m cancelling my Disney+. I’m trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they’re doing with Jimmy," Stern told his listeners.

He continued, "I just asked him how he was doing personally," before adding that he did not ask Kimmel about his return to the show. 

The critically acclaimed broadcaster further said that it is unfortunate for ABC as well, which might not be in a position to cancel their primetime host over their remarks, saying, "I feel for them too in this." 

This support from Howard Stren followed ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel from Disney after his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, September 17.

Since then, several A-listers stepped forward to support Jimmy Kimmel during this challenging phase of his career.  

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad
The 'Flowers' crooner released 'peace-offering' song, 'Secrets' for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, last week

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour
The 'Black Parade 2026' tour of My Chemical Romance is set to become a record-breaking music event of the year, with legendary hits

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner
The 'Donda' hitmaker's new documentary, 'In Whose Name?', premiered in theaters last week

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute
The 'Another Simple Favor' star celebrates 18 years of iconic TV series 'Gossip Girl' with heartfelt Instagram post

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia
D4vd has been under the spotlight since the discovery of a teen's dead body in his Tesla earlier this month

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release
The 'Blank Space' singer is set to release her 12th album, 'The Life of A Showgirl', in October

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare
The live event featuring the original cast of 'Dawson's Creek' is set to take place in New York

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad
Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they adopted a baby girl via an Instgaram post in August

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines
KATSEYE is a multinational girl group that made its debut in June 2024

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash
Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns