Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute

The 'Another Simple Favor' star celebrates 18 years of iconic TV series 'Gossip Girl' with heartfelt Instagram post

  • By Fatima Hassan
Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute

When it comes to her iconic drama series, Gossip Girl, Blake Lively can not forget her late co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg!

The 38-year-old American actress has paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased actress, as she celebrated 18 years of her superhit soap opera series.  

On Sunday, September 21, Lively took to her Instagram account to share rare photos featuring herself and the entire cast of Gossip Girl

In her special tribute, she also included the departed soul, who tragically passed away at the age of 39 on February 26, 2025.

The throwback image showed Trachtenberg wearing a black shirt with a necklace, while the Another Simple Favor starlet was in a maroon shirt.

"The summer gossip girl turned 18, this show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hard work, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher," Lively captioned her post. 

She continued, "New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes Paris) were my campus for SIX years. So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University."

For those unaware, Blake Lively, who is publicly feuding with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, over harassment charges, has played the lead role as Serena van der Woodsen, while Michelle Trachtenberg portrayed the character as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl.  

