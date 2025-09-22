D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia

D4vd had been hit with some major setbacks after his speculated link with a dead teen, essentially putting his music career on total lockdown.
The 20-year-old has been talk of the town from the beginning of September, when a decomposed and chopped-up body was found in the trunk of his Tesla that was abandoned in an impound lot in LA.
Initial investigation identified the body to be that of a teen named Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since April 2024, when she was only 13-year-old.
After medical officers identified the body, netizens speculated about a romantic relationship between the singer - whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the victim.
Both D4vd and Celeste had matching "Shhh..." tattoos on their right index fingers, and the teen mom revealed that before she disappeared, she was dating a man called David.
Aside from that, a number of alleged pieces of evidence linking the two, from private Instagram stories to Discord chats, have emerged on social media platforms, increasing the internet interest in the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.
In the wake of such disturbing discoveries, here is what D4vd will be missing out on:
D4vd will no longer perform in Australia
On Monday, September 22, it was reported that D4vd has been dropped from the Split Milk 2025 line-up, an Australian music festival which is set to take place in December.
The alternative/indie singer was scheduled to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and Dominic Fike.
D4vd cancelled the European and UK leg of his tour
Over the weekend, the Romantic Homicide singer cancelled his European and UK tour dates, as the investigation into the teen's death takes a more intense turn.
He had been on the tour since August to promote his debut album, Withered.
D4vd halts US tour midway
For almost a week after the discovery of the body, D4vd continued to perform the shows on his US tour, which was met with anger and frustration.
On Friday, the singer finally announced that he will not be performing the remainder of the US shows, as his rep shared that he is cooperating with law enforcement.
Besides that, the New York-born singer's gig at the Grammys Museum for September 24 has also been removed from the listing, alongside a Wednesday show in Seattle that was also pulled at the last minute.
Kali Uchis takes down collaboration with D4vd
Kali Uchis, the Colombian-American singer, decided to remove her track with D4vd days into the discovery of the teen's body.
Under the comment section of her Instagram post, when a fan enquired if she's aware of what her "friend" is involved in, the moonlight singer said her track Crashing is being removed.
Explaining, Kali penned, "Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news."
Crashing was featured on D4vd's debut studio album, accompanied by a music video.
Following the investigation, high-profile collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator, and Daniel Caesar, unfollowed him on social media.
On the other hand, last week, the LA Police Department served a search warrant on the Hollywood Hills home, a block away from where the car was towed, where the 20-year-old presumably lived.
Officers left the property with several items, including computers and other electronics.
Celeste Rivas' family broke their silence after her body was found by launching a GoFundMe titled "Help Lay Celeste Rivas Hernandez to Rest" on September 18.
In the official appeal, organizers Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera wrote, "She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated."
The statement revealed that her service was scheduled for October 2025.