My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour 

My Chemical Romance announced a phenomenal return with their ‘Black Parade 2026,’ celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic 2006 album.
The band announced that the tour resumes in January and will run through October, with news added across North America, Europe, and Asia, with tickets to be available on sale from September 26.
The popular band, led by frontman Gerard Way, recently ended the first leg of the Long Live the Black Parade Tour in Atlanta, which kicked off in July. During that, they launched a previously unheard song, “War Beneath the Rain.”
A major highlight includes a special performance at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 30, 2026.
It's tickets will only be accessible to Liverpool FC season ticket holders and members through a registration procedure that will end on September 24, 2025 at 8:00 a.m., with general sale to begin from September 26, 2025 at noon.
My Chemical Romance tour dates:
- June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
- July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park
- July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium
- July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium
- July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium
- July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena
- July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music
- Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)
- Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)
- Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)
- Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)
- Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)
- Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)
- Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)
- Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)
- Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)
- Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 26 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
- Oct. 27 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
The tour is set to become a record-breaking music event of the year, with legendary hits, and international reach to amaze fans with exceptional music performance, capturing tremendous attraction.
My Chemical Romance’s ‘Black Parade 2026’ tour tour is slated to end with three magical nights at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 23, and 24.