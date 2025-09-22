Home / Entertainment

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner

The 'Donda' hitmaker's new documentary, 'In Whose Name?', premiered in theaters last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner 

Kanye West's bombshell documentary, In Whose Name?, unfolded his strained relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her family.  

The new film, which was released in theatres on Friday, September 19, captured a few moments of his controversial past, which raised fans' eyebrows.

According to media reports, the documentary focused on West’s complex behavior when he was hosting the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2018.

At the time, Ye was not only the host of the popular American show, but he was also silently struggling with his mental health issues, which ruined his relationship with his former wife and the entire Kardashian family.

In one scene of his film, the father-of-four was noticeably observed shouting at Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, who was forcing him to take his medication after learning his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016.

"No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit, that’s 50 per cent of what people say at least. Am I lying?" the Donda hitmaker screamed at Kris.

To which his ex mother-in-law replied, "I haven’t finished the sentence, it matters to us and you, it doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye."

The altercation came a few years before Kanye West parted ways with his first wife, Kim Kardashian, as the director, Nico Ballesteros, was only 18 years old when he started filming his controversial life.

Ballesteros spent at least six years documenting the rap icon's private life from 2018 to 2024.

In Whose Name? was released to theatres on September 19, 2025, through AMSI Entertainment. 

As of now, Kim Kardashian, who also shares four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, with Kanye West, has not responded to his new documentary.  

You Might Like:

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute
The 'Another Simple Favor' star celebrates 18 years of iconic TV series 'Gossip Girl' with heartfelt Instagram post

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia
D4vd has been under the spotlight since the discovery of a teen's dead body in his Tesla earlier this month

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release
The 'Blank Space' singer is set to release her 12th album, 'The Life of A Showgirl', in October

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare
The live event featuring the original cast of 'Dawson's Creek' is set to take place in New York

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad
Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they adopted a baby girl via an Instgaram post in August

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines
KATSEYE is a multinational girl group that made its debut in June 2024

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash
Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown
The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set
Marvel halted filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Tom Holland suffered head injury on set

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival
The actor played Scott McCall in the MTV hit series 'Teen Wolf', which was inspired by the 80s comedy series with the same name