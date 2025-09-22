Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner 

Kanye West's bombshell documentary, In Whose Name?, unfolded his strained relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her family.
The new film, which was released in theatres on Friday, September 19, captured a few moments of his controversial past, which raised fans' eyebrows.
According to media reports, the documentary focused on West’s complex behavior when he was hosting the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2018.
At the time, Ye was not only the host of the popular American show, but he was also silently struggling with his mental health issues, which ruined his relationship with his former wife and the entire Kardashian family.
In one scene of his film, the father-of-four was noticeably observed shouting at Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, who was forcing him to take his medication after learning his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016.
"No one from the family has taken any responsibility for my hospital visit, that’s 50 per cent of what people say at least. Am I lying?" the Donda hitmaker screamed at Kris.
To which his ex mother-in-law replied, "I haven’t finished the sentence, it matters to us and you, it doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye."
The altercation came a few years before Kanye West parted ways with his first wife, Kim Kardashian, as the director, Nico Ballesteros, was only 18 years old when he started filming his controversial life.
Ballesteros spent at least six years documenting the rap icon's private life from 2018 to 2024.
In Whose Name? was released to theatres on September 19, 2025, through AMSI Entertainment.
As of now, Kim Kardashian, who also shares four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, with Kanye West, has not responded to his new documentary.