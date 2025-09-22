Home / Entertainment

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet

The 'Night Changes' hitmaker and renowned supermodel welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Gigi Hadid is celebrating her daughter, Khai Malik's, fifth birthday party without his dad, Zayn Malik. 

The renowned supermodel paid a moving birthday tribute to her little bundle of joy, who turned 5 on Friday, September 19, 2025. 

After a few days of her birthday, Gigi uploaded a series of snaps from her daughter's intimate party, which did not include his father, Zayn. 

She kicked off her post with an adorable frame featuring the mother-daughter duo, sharing a warm hug while sitting outdoors.

"Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything, so lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!! (p.s. 5 HOW ?!?)" The proud mom captioned her post.

The other slide showed Khai's three-tier colourful cake, with a sweet wish written on it that read, "Happy 5th birthday, Khai," accompanied by several creative balloons and decorative pieces. 

Despite Gigi Hadid’s recent uploads regarding Khai's fifth birthday, her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares her daughter, remains silent on social media, which raised fans' concerns. 

However, Zayn Malik has announced his new musical tour in Las Vegas and did not post any online tribute for his only daughter. 

