Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her early fame and her long-lasting commitment to her career.
The Flowers crooner has teamed up with CR Fashion Book for a new magazine cover shoot, in celebration of the singer’s unnoticeable achievements.
On Monday, September 22, Cyrus dropped a series of images on her official Instagram account, featuring her bold look, which she created for the magazine’s shoot.
In the heartfelt carousel of photos, the Grammy-winning singer looked practically unrecognisable as she sported a collection of racy "showgirl looks."
Her viral pictures accompanied by a soul-healing revelation she made during the new interview, which read, "I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, ‘Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off."
"I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it. It wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s that I started reevaluating: ‘Is this still what I want?’ So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no," she told interviewer Pamela Anderson.
This update comes shortly after Miley Cyrus dropped a new song, Secrets, to honour her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on Friday, September 19.