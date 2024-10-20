Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health

A child's mental well-being is important for promoting overall growth and developing emotional awareness.
Research shows that children with good mental health can perform better academically, while mental health issues can lower academic their performance by up to 30%.
Here are 9 activities that can improve a child's mental health:
Playtime:
Children can reduce stress and boost creativity in playtime. It can also improve the emotional stability of a child.
Spend quality time:
Doing fun activities like reading, drawing or cooking, can positively affects the mental health of the kids.
Outdoor activities:
Outdoor activities like exposure to sunlight and fresh air can enhance children's mood.
Physical exercises can also help in reducing stress in them.
Mindfulness:
Teaching simple medication and breathing exercise helps children to calm down and focus better.
Routine:
A proper routine provides a sense of stability and control among kids, which is essential for their well-being.
Art:
Activities like drawing and painting allows children to express their feelings which they can not describe in words.
Limit screen time:
Extra usage of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets can effect their mood and sleep cylcle.
It is important to balance screen time with other healthy activities.
Gratitude:
Practicing gratitude fosters a sense of connection and belongings.
Being thankful strengths children relations with family and friends.
Social connections:
Parents should encourage their children to meet and greet with people.
This habit can help them become more expressive and socially active.