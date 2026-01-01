Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
These updates are a part of Apple’s ongoing effort to refine CarPlay and tailor the experience to different vehicle displays

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple’s latest iPhone update, iOS 26.2, brings a range of significant improvements across apps, including Reminders, Podcasts, and Apple Music, along with two major enhancements to CarPlay aimed at improving usability for drivers.

The first update expands widget support on CarPlay. Widgets were launched with iOS 26, and with iOS 26.2.

Some users have received more widget stacks displayed on-screen.

Previously, CarPlay displayed two widget stacks; however, reports suggested that certain vehicles now support three widget stacks, providing more at-a-glance information while driving.

The update appears to depend on the vehicle and display size, as not all users have seen a spike.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to provide details regarding requirements for expanded widget visibility.

Another enhancement focuses on the Messages app in CarPlay. While iOS 26 launched support for tapbacks and pinned conversations, the company has now brought another option that enables users to disable pinned conversations.

This setting can be found in CarPlay’s Settings app under “Pinned Conversations.” When turned off, Messages reverts to showing the most recent conversations first, which may be better suited to smaller in-car screens.

These updates are a part of Apple’s ongoing effort to refine CarPlay and tailor the experience to different vehicle displays and driver preferences.

