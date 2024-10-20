Entertainment

Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?

The former One Direction singer dated girlfriend Kate Cassidy from October 2022 till his death in October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
In a shocking turn of events, Liam Payne “betrayed” his girlfriend Kate Cassidy before his death!

The former One Direction member’s girlfriend of two years is reportedly “devastated” after finding out that the late singer betrayed her hours before breathing his last on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

According to a friend of Cassidy, Payne partied with prostitutes on the same day he lost his life.

The insider told The Post that, “She just has heard about the prostitutes,” adding, “She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it.”

Explaining her situation, the source claimed that this news is “obviously a huge betrayal” for Cassidy and “hurts a lot.”

They further said, “She hasn’t stopped crying. She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”

This shocking news comes after Cassidy paid tribute to her beloved boyfriend Liam Payne on Instagram stories, stating, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

As per the autopsy, the late singer suffered multiple injuries, internal and external hemorrhages, and had his skull broken due to falling.

