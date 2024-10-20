Entertainment

Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute

The 'Levitating' singer posted glimpses from the magical night alongside Cher and Zendaya

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute
Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute

Dua Lipa honoured Cher with a heartfelt tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Levitating singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to express her immense gratitude for the chance to share the stage and perform with the Mask star.

Dua Lipa posted glimpses from the magical night alongside Cher and Zendaya.

She expressed her feelings in a caption, “An absolute honour to pay tribute last night to THE ICON & LEGEND @cher as she gets inducted into the @rockhall (about bloody timeeee if you ask me) !!!! grateful beyond words to have shared the stage with @cher and @theroots to sing "Believe" what a dream come true!!! ~PINCH ME PLEASE~”


In a shared post, the Houdini singer donned a sleeveless, black leather dress that contained high slits on each side for a sultry flare.

Meanwhile, the Believe songstress wore a leather ensemble that comprised a black miniskirt and a long-sleeved, corset-styled top.

The Dune star graced the star-studded event which featured a white satin coat and glimmering gold bodysuit adorned with beads.

Notably, Cher and Dua Lipa decided to mesmerise the audience at this ceremony with her performance on song 'Believe'. 

Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe

Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3

‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature

Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling

Entertainment News

Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
‘House of the Dragon’ Matt Smith makes shocking revelation about season 3
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with husband Cooke Maroney
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Jessica Biel attends Academy Museum Gala solo, fueling Justin Timberlake split rumors
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne honoured in memoriam at Rock & Roll Hall of fame
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Liam Payne 'betrayed' girlfriend Kate Cassidy before death?
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Taylor Swift debuts new sparkling blue outfit during Miami acoustic set: WATCH
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas rock SNL with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ performances
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Ariana Grande hit with ‘abrupt urgency’ ahead of ‘Wicked’ release
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s team up against Jennifer Lopez at same event
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Jamie Foxx remembers his sister DeOndra Dixon on death anniversary: 'Miss u sis'
Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling
Millie Bobby Brown sparks pregnancy rumours in new post