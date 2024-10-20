Dua Lipa praises Cher as ‘legend’ in heartfelt Rock Hall Induction tribute

Dua Lipa honoured Cher with a heartfelt tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The Levitating singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to express her immense gratitude for the chance to share the stage and perform with the Mask star.
Dua Lipa posted glimpses from the magical night alongside Cher and Zendaya.
She expressed her feelings in a caption, “An absolute honour to pay tribute last night to THE ICON & LEGEND @cher as she gets inducted into the @rockhall (about bloody timeeee if you ask me) !!!! grateful beyond words to have shared the stage with @cher and @theroots to sing "Believe" what a dream come true!!! ~PINCH ME PLEASE~”
In a shared post, the Houdini singer donned a sleeveless, black leather dress that contained high slits on each side for a sultry flare.
Meanwhile, the Believe songstress wore a leather ensemble that comprised a black miniskirt and a long-sleeved, corset-styled top.
The Dune star graced the star-studded event which featured a white satin coat and glimmering gold bodysuit adorned with beads.
Notably, Cher and Dua Lipa decided to mesmerise the audience at this ceremony with her performance on song 'Believe'.