Eva Mendes says she would return to acting only alongside husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes left the acting career in 2014 after her 2012's 'The Place Beyond the Pines' alongside Ryan Gosling

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Eva Mendes, who left the entertainment industry in 2014, has shared that she'd consider returning to acting only if it’s alongside Husband Ryan Gosling.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes, who has worked in hits like 2001’s Training Day, 2005’s Hitch and 2010’s The Other Guys, admitted that it wasn’t difficult for her to leave the acting career.

“I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people,” she revealed.

Before leaving her career, Mendes also shared the screen with Gosling in 2011’s Drunk History Christmas and 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

Talking about her collaborations with Gosling, Mendes said she is proud of the projects.

“He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” she said of the Barbie actor.

Mendes further added that she would only return to screen if it was with Gosling.

“That’s the one thing I would love to do.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first met on a movie set in 2011.

