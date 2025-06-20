Lorde debuts 'Hammer' as final track from upcoming music album 'Virgin'

The 'Royals' singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Virgin, in June this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Lorde finally dropped the last soulful rendition from her upcoming fourth music album, Virgin.

The 28-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter took to her official Instagram handle on June 18th, Wednesday to share the first look of her final track among her well-wishers and fans. 

Lorde captioned her post, "Hammer. Directed by Renell Medrano. Shot on location in Hampstead Heath. Out Friday."

In another post, the Ribs crooner revealed that the last song of her highly-anticipated musical collection shot by Talia Chetrit, "An ode to city life and horniness tbh." 

Hammer was released on the social media platforms of Lorde on Friday, June 20th.

Is Lorde's newly released song Hammer reflects Lady Gaga's track Poker Face? 

The new superhit track features co-production by Lorde and Jim-E Stack and launches with an electronic passage that has drawn similarities to Lady Gaga's Poker Face as per some of her fans.

Notably, the lyrics of the song echoed the popular singer's recent remarks about fostering a close friendship with Chappell Roan in the past year.

Lorde's remarks about her new album, Virgin:

In a conversation with Billboard, Lorde stated that she has briefly explored gender in her new musical collection.

"THE COLOUR OF THE ALBUM IS CLEAR, LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY. THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN AND UNSENTIMENTAL," the Solar Power singer added.

Lorde's new music album, Virgin, will be released on June 27th, 2025.  

