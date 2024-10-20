Sci-Tech

Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature

Unlike TikTok, Instagram's integration with a music streaming service is limited to Spotify

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Instagram recently added a new feature that will allow users to add a song easily from other’s post, reels and shorts to their Spotify playlist.

We often come across a song on an Instagram reel that we like, and finding it used to be a bit tricky.

But now it's a lot easier because now we can quickly add it to our Spotify playlist without leaving the app.

How to access the feature?

To add a song you have heard on an Instagram reel, post or story, you just have to tap on its name.

Then, you will see an “Add” button with a Spotify icon on the right side of the audio player.

Click that button and Instagram will ask if you want to link your Instagram profile to Spotify.

Tap on “Link Spotify” and the song will automatically be added to your Spotify-like playlist.

In addition to this, Instagram has unveiled a new and unique feature for creators, making it simpler and more enjoyable to share their profiles.

This new feature allows users to design a two sided digital card, along with customizable options.

Along with the QR code, users now have the option to add bio information, links to other pages, music and much more.

Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature
Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups
WhatsApp set to launch chat memory feature for seamless Meta AI conversations
X to allow third parties to train AI models with its data
Netflix shares soar to record high level: Details inside
NASA discovers clues about alien life on Mars: Find out
Google announces new security updates in play store
WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users