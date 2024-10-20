Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature

Instagram recently added a new feature that will allow users to add a song easily from other’s post, reels and shorts to their Spotify playlist.
We often come across a song on an Instagram reel that we like, and finding it used to be a bit tricky.
But now it's a lot easier because now we can quickly add it to our Spotify playlist without leaving the app.
How to access the feature?
To add a song you have heard on an Instagram reel, post or story, you just have to tap on its name.
Then, you will see an “Add” button with a Spotify icon on the right side of the audio player.
Click that button and Instagram will ask if you want to link your Instagram profile to Spotify.
Tap on “Link Spotify” and the song will automatically be added to your Spotify-like playlist.
In addition to this, Instagram has unveiled a new and unique feature for creators, making it simpler and more enjoyable to share their profiles.
This new feature allows users to design a two sided digital card, along with customizable options.
Along with the QR code, users now have the option to add bio information, links to other pages, music and much more.