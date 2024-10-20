Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe

Trending

  October 20, 2024
Maya Ali never leaves a chance to flaunt his family bond and her new post is a proof of it!

The Man Mayal actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a wholesome carousel of photos of her cherished family time.

Ali kicked off her photo-dump with a picture of herself with her sister-in-law, in which they could be seen posing for the camera with sweet embrace.

Next showed the Diyar-e-Dil with his brother Afnan Qureshi, displaying their beautiful sibling bond while smiling into the camera lens.

One of the photos featured her adorable niece, who stole the spotlight,

Her carousel then added her solo breathtaking photos amid the picturesque background.

Maya looks absolutely stunning as she wore a whole black ensemble, perfectly pairing a coat with a skirt.

She completed her look with a matching bags and polka dot pumps, exuding boss vibes.

Last month, Maya Ali penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her brother that reads, "Happy birthday to my one and only, and my ultimate strength @afnan_q420.”

“You have no idea how important you are to me. I feel the happiest to see you, and the man you have become,” she added.

