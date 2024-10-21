Trending

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

The 'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem is gearing up for a new project

  by Web Desk
  October 21, 2024
The Ishq Murshid actress Durefishan Saleem is gearing up for a new project
The 'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem is gearing up for a new project 

Durefishan Saleem is making a much anticipated return to television but this time with the A-list celebrities Feroze Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar.

After winning over audiences in Khaie and Ishq Murshid, reports suggest that the actress has now signed up for Sanwal Yaar Piya, written by Hashim Nadeem.

Initially, the project was offered to Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz and Imran Ashraf but faced delays due to domestic violence allegations against the Ishqiya star which led Aziz to exit the production, causing it to be temporarily shelved.

Now a new cast has been confirmed who will add more value to this highly anticipated Geo TV production, directed by Wajahat Rauf.

This fresh pairing has ignited debate among fans, especially as Sanwal Yaar Piya promises a captivating story line.

While a lot of people are happy that the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress will be making an appearance, some are taking a dig at the casting choices.

Owing to the Gul-e-Rana actor's contentious reputation, a number of social media users have expressed dissatisfaction over Saleem's approval of working alongside him.

Overall, the reactions to Durefishan Saleem’s new role highlights the complex dynamics and opinions within the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

