King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Australian War Memorial on the second day of their royal trip.
Earlier Monday, the couple laid wreaths at memorial and then met well-wishers, who gathered under clear skies flying Australian flags. Almost 4,000 people came to greet the monarch.
After the memorial visit, Camilla and her husband flew to Canberra where they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier and a reception at Parliament House.
His majesty also gave a speech at the Parliament House, which was heckled by an Australian senator Lidia Thorpe.
The indigenous lawmaker yelled anti-colonial slogans at the monarch.
Lidia said, “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist,” before getting kicked out by security.
It is pertinent to note that he visited Australia for the first time after becoming king in 2022.
King Charles III is set to travel to Samoa, where he will open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.