Trending

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career

Aditya Roy Kapur recounts back-to-back box office failures

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur recounts back-to-back box office failures
Aditya Roy Kapur recounts back-to-back box office failures 

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur reminisced over the challenging times in the industry after back-to-back box office flops. 

During an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star revealed what left him feel vulnerable.

All the experiences ranged from academic failures and health scares to struggling with film flops.

The Aashiqui 2 star revealed, “There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well, and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point of time.”

“It was a tough period where I wasn’t liking anything and not working for a while,” the star further noted.

Further adding, “The encouragement of friends and family was instrumental in helping him navigate those difficult moments.”

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with the 2009 film London Dreams, featuring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Aditya Roy Kapur was rumored to be dating the Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday. 

Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history

Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history
'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance

'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career

Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California

Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California

Trending News

Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Triptii Dimri's journey to fame began with THIS one move
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Varun Dhawan portrays Priyanka Chopra's on-screen dad in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Kartik Aaryan rubs shoulders with Alan Walker at Mumbai concert
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Sonya Hussyn trolls Yasir Hussain for his outfit choice
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Hania Amir receives fruitful marriage advice from her 'Janaan' co-star Reham Khan
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz reveal depth of love in recent post
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Urwa Hocane expresses love for her mother in a poignant birthday post
Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California
Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie