Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur reminisced over the challenging times in the industry after back-to-back box office flops.
During an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star revealed what left him feel vulnerable.
All the experiences ranged from academic failures and health scares to struggling with film flops.
The Aashiqui 2 star revealed, “There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well, and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point of time.”
“It was a tough period where I wasn’t liking anything and not working for a while,” the star further noted.
Further adding, “The encouragement of friends and family was instrumental in helping him navigate those difficult moments.”
On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with the 2009 film London Dreams, featuring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Aditya Roy Kapur was rumored to be dating the Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday.