Royal

King Charles' shocking move in Australia sparks health concerns

The King and Queen of England, Charles and Camilla are currently on a 8-day tour to Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024


King Charles III has seemingly raised health concerns with an unexpected move amid his 8-day Australia tour with wife Queen Camilla.

The 75-year-old who reportedly “paused” his cancer treatment for his highly anticipated and first ever international tour since ascending to the throne, sparked health concerns by spending less than 10 minutes at a lunch, held in his honour at the Australian Parliament on Sunday.

Charles was given a hourglass timer before he began his powerful speech as the head of state.

"With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” he said.

"So thank you. Thank you. Thank you for making me feel so very welcome. Thank you,” your majesty added.

As reported by Guardian, Charles left immediately after his speech, 10 minutes before the first food was served.

The menu based on a long list of items including, chargrilled asparagus with olive dust, barramundi, marinated octopus with squid ink wafer, and duck confit was relished by rest of the attendees.

For the unversed, the royal couple began their Australia tour on Sunday by visiting St Thomas' Anglian Church in North Sydney.

It is pertinent to note, the King will likely to resume his treatment after returning to the UK on October 26,2024.

