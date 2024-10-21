'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's starrer Jigra has become a topic of discussion since its box office failure!
In a recent interview with Fever FM, the director Vasan Bala was asked about his views on Jigra being Bhatt’s lowest box-office opener.
"So it is my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also. So which is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)?" Bala revealed.
He added, “Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theater. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it.”
Earlier in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Vasan mentioned that he was not prepared as the flop came out as a surprise to him.
“We don’t set out to fail. The film is a pretty accessible and straight-arrow film where the emotions were universal, ” he noted.
According to statistics and the box-office figures, Jigra collected Rs 22 crore in its first week despite no significant competition at the box office.