Prince William reveals Prince George’s obsession with THIS ‘normal job’

Prince William is opening up about Prince George’s adorable professional aspiration!
Although the little prince, 11, who is second in the line to the throne, is gradually getting to know what his future role will be, he was obsessed with a totally different profession when he was four years old.
During a reception at Kensington Palace honoring Scotland Yard, the Prince of Wales revealed his eldest son is “obsessed by the police,” when a Youth engagement officer with the Met Police, Jayne Richardson, opened up about her meeting with the prince, reported express.co.uk.
"We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets,’” said Richardson.
Replying to her, Prince William said, "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything."
During a separate occasion, when Prince William was on a visit to Helsinki, Finland, he handed over George’s letter to Santa Claus and said, “I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter.”
The future king continued to note that his son did not have many requests as he has asked for just one thing, “a police car.”
Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that Princess Charlotte is also on the track of her older brother and wants to take on “an equally normal job.”