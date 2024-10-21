Royal

King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament

King Charles was heckled by a Australian senator Lidia Thorpe at the Australia parliament on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024


King Charles has seemingly turned a deaf ear to awkward encounter he had with an Australian senator on Sunday.

Hours after being heckled by the Australian lawmaker Lidia Thorpe, who yelled at King Charles "you are not our king" and also called him "genocidal" in the Australian parliament on October 20,2024, his majesty shared a message of peace and love.

Buckingham Palace, which has been updating royal fans with all of King Charles and Queen Camilla's engagements in Australia, during their visit as the heads of state, shared a delightful video of the two.

The video which showcased Charles and Camilla in high spirits, visiting parliament house, meeting and greeting young children and receiving warm welcome at Canberra was accompanied by a powerful message.

"When we turn our steps homeward, we will carry memories of friendships renewed, of new ones forged and of the characteristic warmth and inimitable humour of Australians which you share with those who are fortunate enough to know you," read the message, shared alongside the video on behalf of King Charles.

For those unfamiliar, the ongoing tour of Charles to the oceanic country marks his first since ascending to the throne in 2022, who otherwise has visited Down Under at least 16 times before.

The Australia trip which is followed by a quick visit to Samoa also marks Charles' first international trip amid cancer, which was diagnosed earlier this year.

