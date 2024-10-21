United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine

The United States announced major military aid for Ukraine on Monday, October 21.
As per Reuters, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $400 million aid package during his Kyiv visit.
The main purpose of his trip is to reassure Ukraine that the US stands with them during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
During a speech, he said, "We should all understand that Putin's assault is a warning. It is a sneak preview of a world built by tyrants and thugs — a chaotic, violent world carved into spheres of influence."
He further added, "I've seen bipartisan support for Ukraine over the last 2-1/2 years, and I fully expect that we'll continue to see the bipartisan support from Congress."
Later, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and said that he had spoken to Austin about easing Biden’s restrictions on the use of US supplied weapons to target Russian territory.
However, till now there have been no changes to the US policy.
Zelenskiy also met Austin last Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he presented his "victory plan".