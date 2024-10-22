Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager

Google Play Store never seizes to bring changes for a better user experience.
In August, it introduces the personal data controls alongside the ability to download multiple app updates at a same time.
Recently, Play Store was caught testing a sticky Install button placed at the top of the screen, to provide quick access to download the app from every page.
Now, Google is reportedly gearing up to introduce a Download Manager feature for the Play Store, to enhance user’s experience.
The upcoming Play Store Download Manager will be different from typical ones, which let you manage multiple downloads simultaneously, allowing you to pause them individually or move them up or down the priority list.
The Android Authority team identified strings to the download manager in Google Play Store version 42.9.16-31. The feature was later rolled out in version 43.2.16-29.
As per the official video, the Download Manager will show your ongoing app downloads and recently installed apps which are yet to be opened.
The new feature is beneficial when you have to frequently download a lot of apps and games from the Play Store as this will make it easy for you to open newly download apps.
Google is currently testing the Play Store's Download Manager, with a public release expected soon.