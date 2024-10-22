Justin Bieber honours Liam Payne after his sudden death

Justin Bieber has paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne after his tragic death.
The former member of One Direction passed away after falling several stories from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
On Monday, the new father reposted a clip with a broken heart emoji on his Instagram Stories to honour the late musician.
The 1D fandom tribute featured a fan-created memorial with flowers, Liam’s notes and photographs. "Rest easy Liam," text from the post read.
A voice-over for the clip said, "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone."
The autopsy report revealed that Liam died from multiple injuries and "internal and external hemorrhages.”
Justin’s tribute post comes after he gave a surprise performance with Don Toliver in LA on Saturday.
The pair performed their hit track Private Landing.
His wife Hailey Bieber also showed up to support him at the concert.