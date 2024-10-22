Paris Hilton celebrates BFF Kim Kardashian’s ‘special’ 44th birthday

Paris Hilton has penned a sweet note for BFF Kim Kardashian on her 44th birthday.
On Tuesday, the This is Paris star posted a couple of pictures with her childhood friend on Instagram.
One frame featured the pair enjoying a ride in an amusement park while in another picture they were hugging each other.
Pairs captioned the post, “Happy Birthday @KimKardashian! So many fun & incredible memories together! Sending you love on your special day, and wishing you the best year ahead!”
Kim can be seen striking a pose in a black gown as she stands beside Pairs on her wedding in the shared photo.
“You deserve all the happiness, success, and joy in the world. I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished. Keep shining sis! Love you,” the mother of two concluded the sweet birthday wish.
Moreover, Kris Jenner also wished her daughter on 44th birthday.
The momager wrote on social media, "I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made.”
Kim Kardashian celebrated her big day in style, with daring "birthday suit.”