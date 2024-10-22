Sports

Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India

Former New Zealand skipper is currently recovering from an injury from a series against Sri Lanka

  by Web Desk
  October 22, 2024
New Zealand's leading run-scorer batsman, Kane Williamson, was ruled out of the second test match of the series against India due to injury.

According to Indian Express, New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, announced that the former skipper will not be available for the test in Pune as he is currently recovering from a groin strain.

Williamson sustained an injury during a two-test-match series against Sri Lanka that the Lankan Tigers won by 2-0.

New Zealand Coach Gary Stead said in a news release, “We’re monitoring Kane, and he’s tracking in the right direction but isn’t yet 100%. We’re hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third test. We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach.”

Furthermore, the Kiwis won the first match of the three-match series against India by eight wickets on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mangalam Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the historic win, the Black Caps defeated India for the first time in 36 years on their home ground.

The second test match of the series will be played from October 24 to 28 in Pune, while the third and final match of the series will be played from November 1 to 5 in Mumbai.

