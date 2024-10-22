Queen Camilla takes merciless decision for Prince Harry's UK return

Prince Harry's stepmother Queen Camilla has reportedly taken a heartbreaking decision for the duke's possible UK return.
The queen who has shared a strained relationship with Harry for past so many years is not ready to reconcile with him.
Camilla is unlikely to forgive Harry anytime soon, as per an inside source.
The wife of King Charles is still reeling from the pain caused by Harry's hurtful remarks as he mentioned her as "wicked stepmother" in his bombshell memoir, Spare, released in 2023.
An insider has claimed that Camilla is against the idea of welcoming Harry back into the royal family.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told GB news.
"She (Camilla) doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy," they added.
As per the source, Queen Camilla thinks of Harry as wolf in sheep's clothing", and feels like he brings "stress and drama" to situations.
The tipster went on to explain, "It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole."
"If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla," the source noted.
It is pertinent to note, Prince Harry made four visits to the UK this year, one of which was in February when his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.