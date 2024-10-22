Royal

King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip

King Charles made huge announcement amid his Australia tour with wife Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024


King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are currently on a six-day trip to Australia, where the monarch has unveiled a new charitable initiative.

During their visit to Admiralty House in Sydney on Tuesday, King Charles introduced The King's Foundation Australia, an extension of the original charity he established in the UK in 1990 as the Prince of Wales.

The foundation's inaugural project will draw inspiration from Dumfries House, the Scottish estate Charles acquired in 2007 through his foundation with the goal of restoring its 18th-century Palladian architecture.

In Australia, the focus will be on a heritage-listed site, Hillview Estate in New South Wales, that once served as the summer residence for the Governor of New South Wales.

The King's Foundation Australia will look after the renewal and maintenance of this historic property, which will be transformed into a cultural center while also developing vocational training in heritage and traditional crafts.

Chair of The King's Foundation Australia, Dominic Richards reflected on this vision, "His Majesty's vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever."

"As an Australian who personally benefited from The King's Foundation's education programmes 30 years ago, I am excited to see this work extend its transformative approach to communities in Australia," he added.

Dominic went on to share, "Following the model established by His Majesty at Dumfries House, we hope to create a similar positive impact by providing employment and educational opportunities."

This announcement comes a day after a slew of royal engagements in Canberra.

However, the day was disrupted by a protest inside Parliament House, where an Australian senator, Lidia Thorpe accused the King of "genocide" against Indigenous Australians and declared, "You are not my King." 

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled
50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties

50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties
Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film

Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers

Royal News

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Queen Camilla takes merciless decision for Prince Harry's UK return
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
King Charles smashes new record in Australia after facing major upset
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Kate Middleton finds ‘opportunity to strike’ Prince Harry ‘while iron’s hot’
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
King Charles enjoys ‘inspiring morning’ after Australian Senator ‘disrespectful’ comments
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Buckingham Palace admits prior knowledge of King Charles' encounter with Senator
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
King Charles hails Australia as ‘most multicultural on earth’ amid parliament heckling
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Prince William 'determined' to serve a noble cause despite criticism
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
King Charles shares powerful message after being 'heckled' in Australian parliament
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Sarah Ferguson shares heart-touching story in first TikTok video: Watch