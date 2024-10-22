King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are currently on a six-day trip to Australia, where the monarch has unveiled a new charitable initiative.
During their visit to Admiralty House in Sydney on Tuesday, King Charles introduced The King's Foundation Australia, an extension of the original charity he established in the UK in 1990 as the Prince of Wales.
The foundation's inaugural project will draw inspiration from Dumfries House, the Scottish estate Charles acquired in 2007 through his foundation with the goal of restoring its 18th-century Palladian architecture.
In Australia, the focus will be on a heritage-listed site, Hillview Estate in New South Wales, that once served as the summer residence for the Governor of New South Wales.
The King's Foundation Australia will look after the renewal and maintenance of this historic property, which will be transformed into a cultural center while also developing vocational training in heritage and traditional crafts.
Chair of The King's Foundation Australia, Dominic Richards reflected on this vision, "His Majesty's vision of a world in harmony with nature is more relevant now than ever."
"As an Australian who personally benefited from The King's Foundation's education programmes 30 years ago, I am excited to see this work extend its transformative approach to communities in Australia," he added.
Dominic went on to share, "Following the model established by His Majesty at Dumfries House, we hope to create a similar positive impact by providing employment and educational opportunities."
This announcement comes a day after a slew of royal engagements in Canberra.
However, the day was disrupted by a protest inside Parliament House, where an Australian senator, Lidia Thorpe accused the King of "genocide" against Indigenous Australians and declared, "You are not my King."