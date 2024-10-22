Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has slammed Bill Gates’ Microsoft on its latest announcement of rebranding Copilot as an AI “agent.”
On Monday, October 21, the tech giant made it public that next month, the company will be testing out a new feature of their AI tool, Copilot, by making it available for public preview.
The new feature will allow people to create “autonomous agents” with Copilot, that could be able to handle "everything from accelerating lead generation and processing sales orders to automating your supply chain,” reported Business Insider.
To note, Copilot is Microsoft’s artificial intelligence chatbot that was launched in 2023 and helps user find answer to their questions in real-time.
Just over a month ago, Salesforce also announced its own pivot to AI agents through Agentforce, and now the announcement from Microsoft seems like a move to compete with the software company.
Criticizing this latest move by Bill Gates’ company as a “panic mode,” Marc Benioff turned to his X account and wrote, "Microsoft rebranding Copilot as 'agents'? That's panic mode.”
He continued to add, “Let's be real — Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence."
The CEO also slammed Copilot as “inaccurate” and said that it “spills corporate data.”
He also accused that Microsoft’s AI tool forces users to develop their own language models, and likened the tool to Microsoft Office’s 1990s product Clippy 2.0, the company’s old paper clip assistant.