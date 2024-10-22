Sci-Tech

Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff criticized Bill Gates’ Microsoft for rebranding Copilot as AI agents

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’
Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has slammed Bill Gates’ Microsoft on its latest announcement of rebranding Copilot as an AI “agent.”

On Monday, October 21, the tech giant made it public that next month, the company will be testing out a new feature of their AI tool, Copilot, by making it available for public preview.

The new feature will allow people to create “autonomous agents” with Copilot, that could be able to handle "everything from accelerating lead generation and processing sales orders to automating your supply chain,” reported Business Insider.

To note, Copilot is Microsoft’s artificial intelligence chatbot that was launched in 2023 and helps user find answer to their questions in real-time.

Just over a month ago, Salesforce also announced its own pivot to AI agents through Agentforce, and now the announcement from Microsoft seems like a move to compete with the software company.

Criticizing this latest move by Bill Gates’ company as a “panic mode,” Marc Benioff turned to his X account and wrote, "Microsoft rebranding Copilot as 'agents'? That's panic mode.”

He continued to add, “Let's be real — Copilot's a flop because Microsoft lacks the data, metadata, and enterprise security models to create real corporate intelligence."

The CEO also slammed Copilot as “inaccurate” and said that it “spills corporate data.”

He also accused that Microsoft’s AI tool forces users to develop their own language models, and likened the tool to Microsoft Office’s 1990s product Clippy 2.0, the company’s old paper clip assistant.

Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’

Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour

Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour
Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday

Kim Kardashian gets bizarre gift from North West on 44th birthday
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career

Sci-Tech News

Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Microsoft all set to enable users to build AI agents for routine tasks
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Global climate disaster looms as Atlantic Ocean current nears catastrophic collapse
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Google settings will soon show your account name for easier navigation
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
TikTok parent company ByteDance sacks intern for ‘interfering’ in AI project
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer reflects on company's downfall
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
WhatsApp set to launch chat memory feature for seamless Meta AI conversations
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
X to allow third parties to train AI models with its data