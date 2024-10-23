Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Entertainment

'Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is set to premiere in 2025

  October 23, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown went public about her major fears that faced while working on the Stranger Things set.

The Florence by Mills beauty founder, who played Eleven in the hit show, struggled working with Jamie Campbell Bower’s character, Vecna.

On October 20, the cast of the Netflix show appeared at the Stranger Things Epic Con panel where they discussed their favourite scenes.

The 20-year old actress said, “He terrifies me when he is Vecner. I am terrified of his costume. It scares me” about Jamie’s role.

“I don’t like masks, which is crazy because I am at Comic Con,” she continued, “But I don’t like people covering their faces. It’s definitely a phobia. I’ve had it since I was little.”

A lot of times, the crew members had to “calm down” Millie on the set as she struggled with people covering their faces.

The Enola Holmes startled noted, “Any scene that I have to pretend to be scared, he knows it’s real fear. Yes, Jamie is the best. I love working with him — but not other him.”

For the unversed, Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is set to premiere in 2025.

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’