Sports

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

British tennis player announced she would not participate in Hong Kong Open due to injury

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
British tennis player announced she would not participate in Hong Kong Open due to injury
British tennis player announced she would not participate in Hong Kong Open due to injury 

Former US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has broken silence on withdrawing from the Hong Kong Open after the China Open.

According to Sportskeeda, the former British number 1 on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, announced that she will not participate in the upcoming Hong Kong Cup starting from October 28 to November 3, 2024.

A day later, the 21-year-old revealed the reason behind her decision in a social media post. She wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Hellooo, I’m sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week. Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit.”

“I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future! In the meantime, I am doing what I can to be ready for BJKC," she added.

Raducanu has been withdrawing from back-to-back tournaments because of the foot injury she sustained while playing against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open on September 21, 2024.

She also withdrew from the China Open because of the injury, saying, “Last week in Seoul I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal. It means I can’t play in Beijing, but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."

Raducanu is looking forward to participating in the Billie Jean King Cup scheduled for November 13 to 20, 2024, right before the Davis Cup.

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Sports News

Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Liam Livingstone replaces Jos Buttler as England captain for West Indies tour
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis