Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal

Former US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has broken silence on withdrawing from the Hong Kong Open after the China Open.
According to Sportskeeda, the former British number 1 on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, announced that she will not participate in the upcoming Hong Kong Cup starting from October 28 to November 3, 2024.
A day later, the 21-year-old revealed the reason behind her decision in a social media post. She wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Hellooo, I’m sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week. Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit.”
“I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future! In the meantime, I am doing what I can to be ready for BJKC," she added.
Raducanu has been withdrawing from back-to-back tournaments because of the foot injury she sustained while playing against Daria Kasatkina in the Korea Open on September 21, 2024.
She also withdrew from the China Open because of the injury, saying, “Last week in Seoul I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal. It means I can’t play in Beijing, but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."
Raducanu is looking forward to participating in the Billie Jean King Cup scheduled for November 13 to 20, 2024, right before the Davis Cup.