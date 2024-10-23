Will Sharjeena die in next episode of 'KMKT?’ New teaser sparks frenzy

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has left fans biting their nails with latest teaser!

The TV drama revolves around the relationship between Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa), a couple with completely opposite personalities who strive to complement each other's shortcomings.

During the previous episodes, the lead character, Mustafa and Sharjeena’s relationship hit rock bottom as misunderstandings take place between the two.

In the latest episode that aired on Tuesday, October 22, pregnant Sharjeena suffered serious cramps as her health worsened, leaving her lose consciousness.

The latest teaser showcased Mustafa finding his wife lying unconsciously on the floor. After admitting Sharjeena in a hospital, and with doctor’s despairing statement, the teaser ends showing Mustafa crying for Sharjeena.

This cliffhanger from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum teaser has left fans in a state of suspense as they speculate whether Sharjeena will survive in the upcoming episode or not.

“Don’t do this to Sharjeena,” wrote a sad fan in the comment. Another penned, “SharJeena is my favorite character if she is not there I will stop this drama.”

The third demanded, “We want happy ending of the drama,” while the fourth commented, “Nothing should happen to Sharjeena.”

“We have followed Sharjeena & Mustafa on their journey upto now… This was NEVER the path we wanted to end on!!! Love them, please make them happy again,” wrote one more.

