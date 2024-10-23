Mehwish Hayat reunites with Ahsan Khan in upcoming drama 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar'

Actress and model Mehwish Hayat is set to make a grand return to the TV screens after an eight-year long hiatus.
Hayat, who made a brief but impactful return seven months ago with telefilm Ijazat, has signed on to her next project Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar with her best buddy and fellow actor Ahsan Khan.
The drama which is set to air on a private channel promises an incredible storyline and a wide cast ensemble.
This news sparked excitement among fans eager to see the duo share the screen once again.
While her role in Ijazat marked her first television appearance in seven years, her last full-scale drama was in 2016.
Various media outlets speculated that Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar will premiere by December of this year, with further details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
For the unversed, Hayat last captivated drama audiences in the popular series Dil Lagi alongside Humayun Saeed in 2016.
It is pertinent to mention that despite achieving wide stardom, Mehwish Hayat refused to work in Bollywood and also revealed reasons as to why in a recent podcast appearance.
She noted, "I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan. I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country,"