Entertainment

Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment

Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment

Tom Holland has confirmed that he will be returning as Spider-Man in the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise.

During a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Holland confirmed the news, fueling excitement among fans.

“It's happening. Next summer we start shooting. Everything is good to go, we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait,” he revealed.

However, he remained tight-lipped about whether his girlfriend, Zendaya, would join him for the film.

Holland also shared a humorous story about his early days as Spider-Man.

“I've been playing Spider-Man for a decade now,” he began.

Holland continued, “So I knew I was Spider-Man, my family knew I was Spider-Man, but nobody else knew I was Spider-Man.”

“So we have kids coming to the door and trick or treating, really exciting. And we're waiting for a kid to show up as Spider-Man. Eventually someone does and my Dad calls me down,” he added.

However, things took a wild turn for the actor when he got more excited than the child.

Holland continued, “So he's there in this little Spider-Man suit with this bucket and I was like "omg hey Spider-Man how's is going?. And he was like ''woah woah''. To which I then said, "let's get a picture". And then the parents took a big step forward.”

“And I had to be like "no no I am the real Spider-Man". To which the parents then had to drag their kid away from my house,” he added with laugh.

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’

Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit

Vladimir Putin lauds rise of 'multipolar world order' at Brics summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame

King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`

Entertainment News

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa spills heartbreaking reason behind their divorce
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Justin Bieber considers legal action amid Diddy controversy
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Liam Payne's dad takes ‘tough’ decision after new findings in autopsy report
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her ‘new’ Eras Tour look
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Leonardo DiCaprio gets cozy with Teyana Taylor after Vittoria Ceretti date
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Sabrina Carpenter gets nod from Barry Keoghan after Short n’ Sweet Tour flirt