Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment

Tom Holland has confirmed that he will be returning as Spider-Man in the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise.
During a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Holland confirmed the news, fueling excitement among fans.
“It's happening. Next summer we start shooting. Everything is good to go, we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait,” he revealed.
However, he remained tight-lipped about whether his girlfriend, Zendaya, would join him for the film.
Holland also shared a humorous story about his early days as Spider-Man.
“I've been playing Spider-Man for a decade now,” he began.
Holland continued, “So I knew I was Spider-Man, my family knew I was Spider-Man, but nobody else knew I was Spider-Man.”
“So we have kids coming to the door and trick or treating, really exciting. And we're waiting for a kid to show up as Spider-Man. Eventually someone does and my Dad calls me down,” he added.
However, things took a wild turn for the actor when he got more excited than the child.
Holland continued, “So he's there in this little Spider-Man suit with this bucket and I was like "omg hey Spider-Man how's is going?. And he was like ''woah woah''. To which I then said, "let's get a picture". And then the parents took a big step forward.”
“And I had to be like "no no I am the real Spider-Man". To which the parents then had to drag their kid away from my house,” he added with laugh.