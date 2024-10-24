Entertainment

Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death

The former One Direction member fell from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Liam Payne’s 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death
Liam Payne’s 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death

Liam Payne was determined to perform for fans and was 'in talks for a 2025 tour' before his death.

The former One Direction member was actively engaging to make a comeback in music as he was negotiating for a series of dates next year for his concert tour but his friends were concerned he would not be able to manage his tour.

As per Mirror, a source shared, “'When it emerged that Liam had been talking to new people about a series of dates, there was a great deal of unease among his friends that this was a bad idea.”

They added, “​​Liam had split from his management about six months ago, and it would not have been something they would have recommended at the current time.”

The insider went on to say, “Being on the road can be incredibly demanding and Liam wasn't in the best place mentally.”

Notably, in August 2023 the Night Changes crooner cancelled his tour of South America after being hospitalised with a kidney infection.

Liam Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 18, evening before medics confirmed his death. 

Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death

Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie

Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface

WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party

Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party

Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Liam Payne had ‘wedding plans’ with girlfriend Kate Cassidy?
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment