Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death

Liam Payne was determined to perform for fans and was 'in talks for a 2025 tour' before his death.
The former One Direction member was actively engaging to make a comeback in music as he was negotiating for a series of dates next year for his concert tour but his friends were concerned he would not be able to manage his tour.
As per Mirror, a source shared, “'When it emerged that Liam had been talking to new people about a series of dates, there was a great deal of unease among his friends that this was a bad idea.”
They added, “Liam had split from his management about six months ago, and it would not have been something they would have recommended at the current time.”
The insider went on to say, “Being on the road can be incredibly demanding and Liam wasn't in the best place mentally.”
Notably, in August 2023 the Night Changes crooner cancelled his tour of South America after being hospitalised with a kidney infection.
Liam Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 18, evening before medics confirmed his death.