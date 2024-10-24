Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives

Tropical storm Trami claimed at least 26 deaths in Philippines forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate from their homes.
In a statement, the officials of Philippines revealed that the storm was caused by landfall on the northeastern coast in central Bicol region on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
In addition to official reports, the drowning and land sliding caused most of the deaths in Bicol over the past few days.
The weather bulletin of Philippines reported that the storm was moving towards west with the wind speed of 95 kph across the mountainous northern region of Cordillera in the direction of South China Sea.
According to Civil Defence Office, over 163,000 people were covering in evacuation centers, mostly in Bicol as floodwater reached till the roofs of bungalow houses.
As per Reuters, the government of Philippines ordered to shut the businesses and schools amid heavy rains and storms.
It is pertinent to mention that at least 12 flights were terminated across the country, similarly central bank also cancelled foreign trading and operations amid the deadly storm.
Additionally, Philippines usually record around 20 tropical storms per year, that often resulted in heavy rainfall, winds, and dangerous landslides.
The Philippines usually experiences around 20 tropical storms each year, frequently leading to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous landslides.