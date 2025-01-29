Princess Beatrice gives huge nod to Queen Elizabeth after daughter's birth

Royal

The granddaughter of late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice, welcomes second daughter with husband Edoardo

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025

Princess Beatrice is giving a touching tribute to her late grandma Queen Elizabeth II!

On Wednesday, January 29, the British Royal Family announced a delightful news via their Instagram handle and revealed that the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has given birth to second daughter, Athena, last week.

In the statement shared by King Charles and Queen Camilla, Beatrice’s newborn daughter’s full name was also revealed alongside other details.

The Princess gave a huge nod to the late Queen, Elizabeth II, by naming her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

However, it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Princess Beatrice has given a nod to the former Queen, as she also did the same after welcoming her first daughter, Sienna.

Beatrice’s first daughter, whom the Princess welcomed with her Italian husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on September 18, 2021, also had the late Queen’s name included.

The elder daughter of Beatrice is named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Moreover, the delightful news was also shared by the British executive Edoardo through his official Instagram handle.

In his post, he extended heartfelt gratitude towards caretakers and hospital staff for their outstanding service during his wife’s delivery and post-partum.

