THIS Asian city bans public smoking ahead of hosting Expo 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • January 29, 2025
A city in Japan has banned public smoking ahead of the six-month global event, Expo 2025.

According to CNN, one of the biggest cities in Japan, Osaka has decided to “beautify” World Expo 2025 by banning cigarettes in the city.

Under the public smoking ban, which took effect on January 27, 2025, citizens cannot smoke cigarettes or vape on roads, in parks, in plazas, or in other public places. People who violate this rule will be fined 1,000 yen (about $6).

Osaka will be hosting a six-month Expo 2025, which is scheduled to begin on April 13, 2025, and end on October 13, 2025, in which representatives from 158 countries and regions will participate in exhibitions, demonstrations, and talks.

The city officials announced in a statement, “Osaka City will expand its no-smoking areas to cover the entire city to enhance safety, cleanliness, and its image as an international tourist destination. This initiative aims not only to beautify the city but also to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable living environment for residents and visitors.”

Moreover, the current federal laws in Japan also largely ban smoking in restaurants, offices, and public transportation, while some cities have banned smoking in every public place, while tobacco and smoking are illegal in Japan for people under the age of 20.

