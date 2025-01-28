Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US

World

  • January 28, 2025
Donald Trump has revealed that the first world leader he is going to host as second time president of the United States is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Independent, PM Modi is set to be one of the first leaders to new US president in February 2025.

The two leaders during a phone call who White House called a “productive call” on Monday, January 27, 2025, emphasized on their commitment to a “mutually beneficial and trusted partnership” and discussed about expanding their corporation on different global issues.

The 78-year-old told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I had a long talk with him this morning. He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India.”

Later the Indian prime minister posted on X, “Delighted to speak with my dear friend president Donald Trump. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity and security.”

