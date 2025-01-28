Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar

Donald Trump's "border tsar" strongly dismissed Selena Gomez’s emotional reaction to the mass deportation.
As per BBC, Tom Homan has strongly supported the effort to deport illegal migrants.
Gomez, who has Mexican roots, was visibly upset and crying in a now-deleted video saying, "I wish I could do something but I can't." She captioned her video with "I'm sorry" alongside a Mexican flag emoji.
But Tom Homan, in response and others who share her thoughts, told Fox News, "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology."
Gomez initially deleted her original Instagram video, but then came back to social media to address criticism she faced after uploading the video, which she later decided to delete as well.
In the message she wrote, "Apparently it's not OK to show empathy for people."
"We're going to make our community safer... It is all for the good of this nation. And we're going to keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward,” Homan added.
He further shared that they had only arrested "public security threats and national security threats, bottom line.”
After Donald Trump resumed his role as president, he directed a nationwide effort to enforce immigration laws more strictly.
As part of this crackdown, 956 people were arrested on Sunday, as per Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).