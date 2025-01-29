 15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival 

A stampede at the world’s largest religious gathering led to a dozen casualties.
Doctors at the Kumbh Mela Festival in Northern India claimed that at least 15 people were killed with many more injured.
“At least 15 people" a doctor tending to survivors said.
Crowd accidents have become widespread at the Indian religious festivals, especially the Kumbh Mela, which attracted dozens of devotees every 12 years to the city.
Pilgrim Renu Devi, 48, shared her experience as to how a huge crowd moved down the promenade to reach the rivers, "I was sitting near a barricade, and during the pushing and shoving, the entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward.”
She further added, "When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help."
Rescue teams worked hard with pilgrims to carry victims from the accident site.
Police officials too were seen carrying stretchers that contained the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.
For the unversed, the six-week festival is the single biggest milestone on the Hindu religious calendar.