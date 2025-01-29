World

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Deadly stampede wreaks havoc at the Kumbh Mela Festival in India

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at Indias mega-festival
 15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival 

A stampede at the world’s largest religious gathering led to a dozen casualties.

Doctors at the Kumbh Mela Festival in Northern India claimed that at least 15 people were killed with many more injured.

“At least 15 people" a doctor tending to survivors said.

Crowd accidents have become widespread at the Indian religious festivals, especially the Kumbh Mela, which attracted dozens of devotees every 12 years to the city.

Pilgrim Renu Devi, 48, shared her experience as to how a huge crowd moved down the promenade to reach the rivers, "I was sitting near a barricade, and during the pushing and shoving, the entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward.”

She further added, "When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help."

Rescue teams worked hard with pilgrims to carry victims from the accident site.

Police officials too were seen carrying stretchers that contained the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.

For the unversed, the six-week festival is the single biggest milestone on the Hindu religious calendar.  

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
Wimbledon school tragedy: Arrest made again as families call for truth
Wimbledon school tragedy: Arrest made again as families call for truth
Dutch Museum robbery: Thieves blow up door to loot 2,500-year-old gold helmet
Dutch Museum robbery: Thieves blow up door to loot 2,500-year-old gold helmet
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria