World

Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign

US federal employees who opt to leave their jobs by next week will get an eight-month salary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
Trump offers federal workers eight months pay to resign
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign 

US President Donald Trump, in an unprecedented move, offered federal employees eight months' pay if they will resign by next week.

According to BBC, the Trump administration on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, offered buyout packages to almost all federal employees to shrink and reform the US government.

The email sent to millions of government employees asked them to decide whether they wanted to be part of a "deferred resignation" program by February 6, 2025, and if they agreed to quit in September, they would get about eight months of salary as a severance package.

The Department of Government Efficiency, a special Trump administration department headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was tasked with shrinking the size of the government, after which Katie Miller, who serves on an advisory board to the department, posted on X that the “email is being sent to more than TWO MILLION federal employees.”

The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has also announced that most of the federal employees will be required to work from their offices five days a week, ending the Covid-era home working practices.

The OPM said that the buyout offer was for "all full-time federal employees" except certain staff, including postal workers, members of the military, immigration officials, and some national security teams.

Moreover, as per the Pew Research Centre, the federal government had employed more than 3 million people by November 2024, which makes up about 1.9% of the country's workforce. The Pew analysis of data from OPM revealed that on average federal employees stay in their jobs for almost 12 years.

The Trump administration is expecting that over 10% of the employees, which is around 200,000 of the federal workers, will accept this offer. A senior official highlighted that the buyout program could save up to $100bn (£80bn).

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance

Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign

Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska: WATCH
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Chinese New Year: origin, tradition, and lantern festival
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Trump to welcome first world leader as president: PM Modi set to visit US
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone
Global threats push Doomsday Clock to record-breaking danger zone
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
Wimbledon school tragedy: Arrest made again as families call for truth
Wimbledon school tragedy: Arrest made again as families call for truth
Dutch Museum robbery: Thieves blow up door to loot 2,500-year-old gold helmet
Dutch Museum robbery: Thieves blow up door to loot 2,500-year-old gold helmet
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
Starbucks makes surprising move amid decline in sales
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes