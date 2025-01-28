World

Wimbledon school tragedy: Arrest made again as families call for truth

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau lost their loves in a crash at The Study Prep school

  • January 28, 2025
The driver of an SUV, who was involved in a crash that killed two schoolgirls at a school in Wimbledon, has been arrested again.

As per Sky News, this comes after the police decided to reopen the investigation into the crash.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau lost their loves in a crash at The Study Prep school in southwest London two years ago.

In addition to these two fatalities, over a dozen people were also injured in the crash.

A gold coloured Land Rover crashed through a fence and into the school while an end-of-term tea party was taking place.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested at the location of the crash shortly after the incident.

After the investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided in June of the previous year that the woman would not face any further legal action.

As per the Metropolitan Police, the woman was arrested for the second time on Tuesday, after the families of the two young girls expressed concerns and is currently in police custody at a station in London.

Following the announcement made by the police, the families of the two girls issued a statement, “We welcomed the reopening of the investigation by the Metropolitan Police into the death of our beautiful girls and the harm caused to those injured and who witnessed the tragedy on that sunny July day.”

It added, “It is important that this investigation runs its course unhindered and that each step taken is done so in the pursuit of truth and the full facts."

In addition to this, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, made a public request for witnesses to come forward.

