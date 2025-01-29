King Charles, Queen Camilla meet PM Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch at Royal Palace

The Royal Family has invited the key UK politicians ahead of Parliament reception!
On Wednesday, January 29, the British Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the Monarch and the Queen with the Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch.
The meeting comes before the United Kingdom’s Parliament is set to host a reception for the newly elected Members of the House of Lords and the Parliament.
“The King and Queen with The Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon. Sir Keir Starmer M.P. and Leader of the Opposition, The Rt. Hon. Kemi Badenoch M.P. ahead of a reception for newly elected Members of Parliament and Members of the House of Lords,” the Royal Palace captioned.
It is pertinent to mention that the UK general election was held in July 2024.
Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s this appearance comes just a few hours after the Royal couple announced the heartfelt news of Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi’s birth.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm,” the caption read.
Notably, Princess Beatrice also shares daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.