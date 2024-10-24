Entertainment

Brad Pitt 'backing' Nicole Kidman’s Oscar campaign to spite Angelina Jolie

The 'Troy' star is more inclined towards the idea of supporting the 'Big Little Lies' star in Oscar run

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Brad Pitt reportedly supports Nicole Kidman’s Oscar campaign, possibly to spite Angelina Jolie.

As per the In Touch Weekly report, the Troy star is more inclined towards the idea of supporting the Big Little Lies star in the Oscar 2025 run instead of backing the Maleficent star, who has a chance to be nominated for Best Actress for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic Maria.

“Essentially, Brad was friendly with Nicole 20 years ago when he was preparing to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but is only recently reviving their relationship,” the source explained.

The insider went on to say, “I think he would have befriended her much earlier in her career, but Brad made a point of steering clear of Nicole in the nineties because he and Tom Cruise disliked each other so much after making Interview With a Vampire together.”

They added, “But in 2024, Brad has emerged as a real supporter of Nicole for her work in Babygirl and has even attended private industry screenings of the movie with Nicole, where he made no secret of how much he likes the film and her work in it.”

Despite Kidman is a close friend of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but Brad is be her "biggest cheerleader is something totally new for Nicole, and it’s a giant help as she gets the word out about this movie!” the source dished.

They continued, “To be fair, the movie itself is really in Brad’s wheelhouse and it features Nicole performing very edgy sex scenes, but who are we really kidding here. This support, which is meaningful to Nicole and her campaign, is really just Brad’s way of getting back at Angelina, who everybody knows is set up to win her first Oscar in 25 years.”

Notably, Kidman is expected to net the star a Best Actress nomination in Oscar 2025 for her film BabyGirl.

