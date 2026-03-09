Chappell Roan embraces 'gothic doll' label with bold Paris Fashion Week look

Bold appearances at the red-carpets are the new style for Chappell Roan!
After sparking non-stop buzz at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony with her bold appearance, the critically acclaimed musician has once again attracted major attention at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.
To honour the women on the annual celebratory occasion, Chappell attended the McQueen Women's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on Sunday, March 8th, where she shocked fans with the daring look.
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess crooner set the fashion bar high as she opted for a see-through, sheer black gown.
Creating a daring look that elevated her fashion statement by carrying a crystal-embellished necklace, which covered her neck entirely.
This is not the first time Chappell has walked on the star-studded red-carpet event; however, she dropped jaws earlier this year as she wore a custom sheer burgundy Mugler gown at the 2026 Grammys.
During this year's Grammy Awards, the 28-year-old American singer and songwriter won Best New Artist at the awards show, recognizing her massive breakout year driven by hits from her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.
Notably, this appearance came shortly after the popstar received harsh criticism over her theatrical look during PFW.
A few days ago, the singer was spotted sitting in the front row for the Acne Studios show, where she opted for heavy makeup in a midnight blue gradient lace dress.
Her gothic appearance sparked online debate among fans, while many dubbed her look a "scary doll."
"She looks like a doll, it's scary," a fan noted.
Another chimed in, saying, "She always does strange looks."
Despite giving the befitting response to these trolls, Chappell Roan stepped out in a bold look at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.