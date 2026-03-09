News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65

The 'Ghostbusters' star passed away on March 6 as her close friend, actor Erin Murphy, confirmed her death

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65
Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65

Jennifer Runyon, the actress known for roles in Ghostbusters and the sitcom Charles in Charge, cause of death has been disclosed after her sudden death at the age of 65.

The 65-year-old actress passed away on March 6 as her close friend, actor Erin Murphy, confirmed her death on Facebook.

Her official cause of death isn't shared but Murphy revealed that she briefly battled cancer.

Erin Murphy wrote, “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

He added, “She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends.”

The post continued, “I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn.”

Over the years, Runyon starred as Gwendolyn Pierce in Charles in Charge and played Cindy Brady in A Very Brady Christmas.

She also appeared in 18 Again!, Quantum Leap, Murder, She Wrote, A Man Called Sarge, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
Chappell Roan embraces 'gothic doll' label with bold Paris Fashion Week look
Chappell Roan embraces 'gothic doll' label with bold Paris Fashion Week look
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss
Pedro Pascal shows love on Rafael Olarra’s new post after Mexico sighting
Pedro Pascal shows love on Rafael Olarra’s new post after Mexico sighting
Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split

Popular News

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
29 minutes ago
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life

Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy

Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
40 minutes ago