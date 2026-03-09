Jennifer Runyon cause of death laid bare after sudden death at 65

Jennifer Runyon, the actress known for roles in Ghostbusters and the sitcom Charles in Charge, cause of death has been disclosed after her sudden death at the age of 65.
The 65-year-old actress passed away on March 6 as her close friend, actor Erin Murphy, confirmed her death on Facebook.
Her official cause of death isn't shared but Murphy revealed that she briefly battled cancer.
Erin Murphy wrote, “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”
He added, “She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends.”
The post continued, “I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn.”
Over the years, Runyon starred as Gwendolyn Pierce in Charles in Charge and played Cindy Brady in A Very Brady Christmas.
She also appeared in 18 Again!, Quantum Leap, Murder, She Wrote, A Man Called Sarge, and Beverly Hills, 90210.