WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that helps users to easily organize their sticker collections.
As per several reports, the feature will allow users to easily manage their sticker collections more effectively by selecting stickers at once to delete or to add to my favourites by moving them to the top.
With the help of this feature, users will be able to create their own sticker packs directly within WhatsApp.
This feature gives users more control over their sticker collections, allowing them to create custom stickers or ones shared by their contacts.
It is pertinent to note here that users also have the option to customize these sticker packs as they can add and remove stickers to keep the collection fresh and updated.
Users can also share their entire custom sticker collections to their contacts and group chats.
However, this feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
WhatsApp is also working on a new exciting feature that allows users to share music through status updates.
This feature will introduce a music button in the drawing editor, which appears when the user select a photo or video to upload on the status.